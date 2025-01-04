Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 354.50 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 354.50 ($4.40), with a volume of 1091561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.50 ($4.33).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,569.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 392.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.