Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Stock Up 1.3 %

POOL traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.27. The company had a trading volume of 281,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,404. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 101.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 24.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.