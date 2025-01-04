Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 46.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) rose 46.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 8,653,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average daily volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday. Ventum Financial cut Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.69.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.