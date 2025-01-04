Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Up 46.7% – Still a Buy?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 8,653,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average daily volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
QUIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a report on Friday. Finally, Ventum Financial cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.69.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
