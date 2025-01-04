Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading 46.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) traded up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 7,348,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,547% from the average session volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
QUIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ventum Financial lowered Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$0.69.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
