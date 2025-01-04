Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading 46.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) was up 46.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 7,137,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,414% from the average daily volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

QUIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial cut Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$153.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

