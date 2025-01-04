Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Up 46.7% – Here’s Why

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 46.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 6,744,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,165% from the average daily volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QUIS shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research report on Friday. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

