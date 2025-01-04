Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) vs. The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) Critical Contrast

The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ – Get Free Report) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) are both finance, insurance, and real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The PMI Group and Radian Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get The PMI Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radian Group $1.30 billion 3.69 $603.12 million $3.86 8.35

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than The PMI Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A Radian Group 45.96% 13.81% 7.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares The PMI Group and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The PMI Group and Radian Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PMI Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Radian Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Radian Group has a consensus price target of $36.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Radian Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radian Group is more favorable than The PMI Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Radian Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radian Group beats The PMI Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PMI Group

(Get Free Report)

The PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations, International Operations and Corporate and Other. As a United States residential mortgage insurer, PMI offers a variety of mortgage insurance products to meet the capital and credit risk mitigation needs of its customers. In November 2011, the Company announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance titles; tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval, and default curative title services; deed and property reports; closing and settlement services; mortgage underwriting and processing; escrow; appraisal management; and real estate brokerage. This segment also provides real estate valuation products and services; asset management services for managing real estate owned properties, which includes a web-based workflow solution; and a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as proprietary platforms as a service solution. It serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks; and consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, real estate brokers and agents, and corporations for their employees. The company was formerly known as CMAC Investment Corp. and changed its name to Radian Group Inc. in June 1999. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for The PMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.