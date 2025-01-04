Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1053 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Redeia Corporación Stock Performance

RDEIY stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Redeia Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

