Reviewing Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -25.77% -243.87% -19.79% Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.21 million 0.09 -$79.36 million ($21.75) -0.31 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million ($5.73) 0.00

This table compares comScore and Auto Parts 4Less Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for comScore and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 1 1 0 2.50 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

comScore currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.93%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Volatility and Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auto Parts 4Less Group beats comScore on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

