Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $5.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.83 on Monday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $861.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Riskified by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,260 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 17.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

