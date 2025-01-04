Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

