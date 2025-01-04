Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 1,800 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $118,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,540,251.28. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $122,454.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $92,718.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

Rubrik Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RBRK traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $66.90. 2,606,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

