Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.72). 180,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 533,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.71).

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £346.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 7,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £9,923.76 ($12,327.65). Insiders bought a total of 7,951 shares of company stock worth $1,052,370 over the last 90 days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

