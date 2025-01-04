Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 272,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 412.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 241,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 207,476 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

