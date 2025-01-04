Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

