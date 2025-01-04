SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SigmaTron International stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

