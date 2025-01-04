SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Price Performance
SigmaTron International stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.47.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.