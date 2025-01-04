Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 359,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 115,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$25.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

Further Reading

