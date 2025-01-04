SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.91. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 43,398 shares changing hands.
SPAR Group Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $389,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,568,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,270.40. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 342,540 shares of company stock valued at $827,417 over the last 90 days. 59.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
