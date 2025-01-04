SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.91. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 43,398 shares changing hands.

SPAR Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $389,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,568,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,270.40. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 342,540 shares of company stock valued at $827,417 over the last 90 days. 59.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPAR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

