Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the construction company's stock. Stephens' price objective points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.08.

Shares of VMC opened at $257.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $218.38 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

