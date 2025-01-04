Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. Andersons has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,455.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Andersons by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

