Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January 4th (AXDX, BERY, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH, CTLT, EBTC, GBR, GORO)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, January 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

