StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNTGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

