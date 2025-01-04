The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as low as $13.36. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 32,368 shares changing hands.
The Mexico Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.
The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.