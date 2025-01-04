The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as low as $13.36. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 32,368 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,799,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 152.2% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 62.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 75,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

