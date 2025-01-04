TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised TT Electronics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTGPF

TT Electronics Stock Performance

About TT Electronics

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.