Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 3.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.09 and last traded at $62.44. 8,193,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 19,204,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,468,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $134,987,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.