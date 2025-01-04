Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.