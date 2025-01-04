Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.85. Approximately 1,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.79.

Urbana Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.42.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

