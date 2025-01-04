Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.53. Uxin shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 6,271 shares traded.

Uxin Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $933.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

