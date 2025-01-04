Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $179.28 and last traded at $180.10. 93,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 529,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

