Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2025

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 46,005 shares.The stock last traded at $75.98 and had previously closed at $75.71.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $438,000.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.