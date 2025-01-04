Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 46,005 shares.The stock last traded at $75.98 and had previously closed at $75.71.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $438,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

