Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 46,005 shares.The stock last traded at $75.98 and had previously closed at $75.71.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
