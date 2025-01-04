Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $183.72 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

