Aavegotchi 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.76 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $57.56 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,798.77 or 0.99652299 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,910.91 or 0.98747613 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars.
