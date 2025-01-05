Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.50 and traded as low as $12.18. Adecco Group shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 147,362 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

