Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.95 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 26.33 ($0.33). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 26.33 ($0.33), with a volume of 3,417 shares changing hands.

Altitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.95. The company has a market cap of £19.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Altitude Group

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.