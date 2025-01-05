Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 983,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 840,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Bank of America downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Arhaus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Arhaus by 176.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 294,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 188,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,312 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 481,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.