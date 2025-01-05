B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Trading Up 35.2% – Should You Buy?

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) shot up 35.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

B Communications Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.24.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

