Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €21.20 ($21.86) and last traded at €21.00 ($21.65). Approximately 59,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.74 ($21.38).

Befesa Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.71 and a 200 day moving average of €25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Befesa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.