Blur Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.31 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Blur has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $48.36 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blur has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,117,674,782.3439877 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.2719488 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $52,691,182.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

