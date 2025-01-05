BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.57. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 79,056 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

