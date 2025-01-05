Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Bravo Multinational shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 8,112 shares trading hands.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational, Inc focuses on business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. It plans to offer solutions in the digital content landscape. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016.

