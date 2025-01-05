Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 2,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

