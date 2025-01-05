Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Andrea Montague Acquires 2,000 Shares

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Montague acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.62) per share, with a total value of £33,200 ($41,242.24).

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,505 ($18.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,140 ($26.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,644.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,831.25. The firm has a market cap of £268.04 million, a PE ratio of 4,282.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.71) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

