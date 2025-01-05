CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $475.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CACI. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.82.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $420.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $314.06 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 40.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CACI International by 81.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in CACI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

