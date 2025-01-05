Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director M. Scott Ratushny Sells 2,500 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director M. Scott Ratushny sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.73, for a total value of C$16,825.00.

M. Scott Ratushny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, M. Scott Ratushny bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

TSE CJ opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.60. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$7.38.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

CJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Energy

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.