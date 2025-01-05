CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP James Lyski Sells 57,986 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CarMax Stock Performance
KMX opened at $80.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.
Read Our Latest Report on CarMax
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
See Also
