CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP James Lyski Sells 57,986 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $80.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 21.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

