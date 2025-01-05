Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.89. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 3,663 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In other Carver Bancorp news, CEO Donald Felix bought 26,946 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $44,999.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,999.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

