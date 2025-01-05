CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading Up 8% – Should You Buy?

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 45,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

