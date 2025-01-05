CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. CGI has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

