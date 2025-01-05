ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.61. 5,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

